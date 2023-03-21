Report: DeAndre Hopkins trade talks ‘ramping up’ with interested teams

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes appears to be “ramping up,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Teams are showing continued interest for the wide receiver, although it’s unclear at this time if the New England Patriots are one of those teams.

A trade for Hopkins would also mean taking on his big salary cap hits. Hopkins has salary cap hits of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024.

Hopkins recorded 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns last season, despite being suspended for the first six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

As the status of #AZCardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins comes into focus, talks are ramping up among the interested teams, sources say. Similar to Brandin Cooks, a trade would likely mean an altered contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2023

Hopkins has already had an impressive career at 30 years of age.

He has made the Pro Bowl five times and was a First-Team All-Pro-three times. He still has plenty left in the tank to help whatever team comes out on top in acquiring him.

