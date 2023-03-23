Report: DeAndre Hopkins’ trade market headlined by Bills

7
Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills reportedly have interest in a trade for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson from KPRC2-TV in Houston, the Bills area the team “headlining” Hopkins’ trade market:

Hopkins, a first-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2013, played there until he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He currently remains there, but according

to Cards Wire, things are “ramping up” regarding Hopkins’ trade market. He could be dealt at any time as it appears the Cardinals are looking to make changes in their organization which was ushered in by the firing of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Related

WATCH: Josh Allen appeared on Kyle Allen's podcast in September

Here's what numbers new Bills free-agent signees will wear with team

First look at Kyle Allen in a Bills uniform

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories