Report: DeAndre Hopkins’ trade market headlined by Bills

The Buffalo Bills reportedly have interest in a trade for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson from KPRC2-TV in Houston, the Bills area the team “headlining” Hopkins’ trade market:

#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins' trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources. Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2023

Hopkins, a first-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2013, played there until he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He currently remains there, but according

to Cards Wire, things are “ramping up” regarding Hopkins’ trade market. He could be dealt at any time as it appears the Cardinals are looking to make changes in their organization which was ushered in by the firing of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Related

WATCH: Josh Allen appeared on Kyle Allen's podcast in September Here's what numbers new Bills free-agent signees will wear with team First look at Kyle Allen in a Bills uniform

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire