Report: DeAndre Hopkins to sign with Titans on 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M

DeAndre Hopkins has a new team. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to New England Patriots reporter Doug Kyed. Diana Russini of ESPN confirmed the news.

Tennessee is reportedly giving him a $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hopkins will reportedly earn a base salary of $12 million in his first year with the Titans that could increase to $15 million.

The Titans sealed the deal after being the first team to host Hopkins for a free-agent visit in June. In addition to the visit starting on a luxurious note as seen in the wideout's Instagram story, Hopkins and Tennessee's coaching staff have some shared history that could have helped.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was the Houston Texans' linebackers coach and later the defensive coordinator while Hopkins played for Houston. Hopkins was voted to two of his five career Pro Bowls during that time. Current Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly also called plays for the Texans in 2019 as Hopkins recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before the 10-year NFL veteran was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26, he was the subject of trade rumors that peaked around the NFL Draft when he was widely linked to the Baltimore Ravens. But a deal never materialized, and the Ravens spent a first-round draft pick on wide receiver Zay Flowers, who joins free-agent signing Odell Beckham Jr. and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to anchor Baltimore's receiving corps.

Prior to his release, Hopkins was also linked to the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. But Arizona wasn't able to work out a deal to trade him and the remainder of his $54.5 million contract extension that ran through the 2024 season. A Cardinals team facing a rebuild and a 2023 season largely without injured quarterback Kyler Murray opted to release him.

Hopkins, soon to be 31, was one of the NFL's best receivers at his peak. He made the most recent of his five All-Pro teams in 2020. He was second-team All-Pro in his first season in Arizona after arriving via trade from the Texans in 2020. His production and availability dropped the past two seasons alongside declining play from Murray.

After posting 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, Hopkins has averaged 644.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns while playing in 19 total games in the two seasons since. A suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy cost him six games in 2022.

He is set to join fellow receivers Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Jacob Copeland and Colton Dowell. Of course, running back Derrick Henry will likely remain a focus for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

When available, Hopkins has remained one of the most dangerous and effective receivers in football. Whether he can return to his peak form remains to be seen. Titans training camp should provide some insight and begins July 25.