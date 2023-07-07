Report: DeAndre Hopkins remains in contact with Titans, Patriots but signing not imminent

The Cardinals released receiver DeAndre Hopkins on May 26, and he has remained a free agent since.

Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports both teams remain interested. Pelissero added that the sides have had communication this week, but no signing is imminent.

Hopkins wrote on social media Thursday that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins said on threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”

Hopkins, 31, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2020, having played only 19 games the past two seasons, while missing 15 to a suspension and injuries. He made 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.