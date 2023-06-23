Report: DeAndre Hopkins mulling over offers from Patriots and Titans

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly considering offers from the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini expanded on this Thursday afternoon.

The wide receiver visited both New England and Tennessee last week. He even took a picture with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

The addition of Hopkins would give New England a top receiver, which is something the offense has been missing for a while. It appears they may be in a good spot to get him.

“Hopkins is going over some of those offers from both of those teams, the Titans and the Patriots,” said Russini. “He’s mulling over and trying to come out with a decision with what he wants to do, and I was told to be very patient here. This isn’t something that’s going to go down in the next 24-48 hours.”

Video: “Hopkins is going over some of the offers from both of those teams, the Titans and the Patriots. He’s mulling over and trying to come out with a decision with what he wants to do, and I was told to be very patient here."pic.twitter.com/6dZboh0oJz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 22, 2023

Hopkins would be worth the wait for a Patriots team that is looking to take a step towards playoff contention once again. The fact that the organization is one of the final two teams in the sweepstakes for his services is positive in itself.

