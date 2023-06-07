Report: Deandre Hopkins to take free-agent visit with Titans

DeAndre Hopkins will soon be on the board with his first team visit as a free agent–and it’s not going to be with the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hopkins will meet with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Until now, he had not yet taken a visit with a team. This is also the first time the Titans were noted as a team interested in Hopkins.

However, the report notes that Hopkins has connections to Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel from their time together with the Houston Texans. The two were in Houston together from 2014 to 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the upcoming visit, the only teams said to be interested in the recently turned 31-year-old were the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Hopkins became a free agent when the Cardinals released him in late May. Prior to that, the Chiefs and Bills reportedly tried to trade for him but his contract made that difficult.

Despite interest from title contenders like KC and Buffalo, a separate report said Hopkins is still seeking a top contract and that’s his motivator over a potential Super Bowl ring.

At this time, the Chiefs and Bills are not said to have a meeting scheduled with Hopkins. However, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said he has not closed the door on potentially adding Hopkins at some point this offseason.

Advertisement

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates.

Related

LOOK: Josh Allen picked as cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24' video game Bills sign CB Cameron Dantzler to one-year deal 3 potential trap games for the Bills during the 2023 NFL season

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire