Report: DeAndre Hopkins completes visit with Patriots, will take time to make decision
Free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins completed his visit with the Patriots on Thursday. Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that “barring an unexpected turn,” both sides are expected to take some time to assess where they are. Hopkins posted a photo of himself on Instagram with Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon from inside the team’s locker [more]
