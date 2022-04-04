Report: DeAndre Carter visits Bears, scheduled to visit Chargers

Free agent receiver DeAndre Carter, a core special teams player, visited the Bears on Monday, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Carter is scheduled to head to the Chargers on Tuesday.

Carter, 28, played all 17 games for Washington last season, making five starts. He played 505 offensive snaps and 157 on special teams.

In 2021, he returned 16 punts for an 8.4-yard average and 36 kickoffs for a 25.1-yard average. He also caught 24 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter played four games for the Bears in 2020.

He also has spent time with the Texans, Eagles, 49ers, Patriots, Ravens and Raiders.

Carter has played 60 career games, with 13 starts.

