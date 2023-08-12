Report: Deal between NCAA and Jim Harbaugh is off

The NCAA and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh have a deal to resolve their differences. Unless they don't.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, an agreement that would have resulted in a four-game suspension to start the 2023 season has fallen apart. Harbaugh is now expected to coach Michigan, all season long.

The situation invites speculation that Harbaugh will pursue NFL opportunities, again. He interviewed with the Vikings in early 2022, and with the Broncos in early 2023. It is believed in some circles that he would like to coach the Chargers.

He now has an incentive to bolt from the Maize and Blue after the coming season, since that could mean he'd never face NCAA punishment for allegedly lying to investigators.

Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011 through 2014, before a "mutual parting." (They fired him.) He led the team to three NFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

Michigan starts its season in three weeks, with a home game against East Carolina. Mike Tirico and Chris Simms will be on the call. And if you've heard Simms talk about his lone professional interaction with Harbaugh on past episodes of PFT Live, you'll agree that the production meeting could be more compelling than the game itself.