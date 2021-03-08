Report: Deadline may move for Cowboys, Prescott in franchise tag dance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Brock
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

That March 9 deadline that all of Cowboys Nation has been breathlessly waiting on? The one that says the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott must have a deal in place by… or else use the franchise tag for the second year in a row? The one that, if it passes, is a clear signal to some- and at the very least a frightening step toward the ever-more-likely possibility- that the team won’t have Prescott’s services after the 2021 season?

That hard and fast deadline of Tuesday afternoon? Yeah, turns out it might not be the deadline after all.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport is reporting that the franchise tag deadline could now be pushed due to uncertainty about the league’s official salary cap number. He adds that several general managers around the league are already “bracing” for that possibility.

Jerry Jones would certainly be one of them.

The cap won’t be any lower than $180 million; that much is known. But how close the actual cap is to that number is still in flux. That difference matters greatly to teams in determining their financial flexibility down to the penny this coming season.

“If the official salary cap number doesn’t come today [Monday] and soon,” Rapoport tweeted, “NFL will have to move back the deadline.”

A retooled deadline for franchise tagging players would not change the start of the league year, which begins March 17. It would still have to happen before that date.

Prescott and the Cowboys front office would still have to choose one of the following courses of action: hammer out an agreement by the new deadline, use the franchise tag to lock in a 2021 salary for Prescott of $37.7 million (and perhaps buy themselves a little more time to negotiate), or- the completely unthinkable nuclear option- do neither and simply let him leave right now as a free agent.

Pushing Tuesday’s deadline wouldn’t change that menu of three options; it would only prolong having to decide which it will be.

“The deadline was also delayed last year,” as noted by Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, “as teams were given an extra four days to decide after the NFL Players Association pushed back its deadline for players to vote on the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

Some are pointing to Jerry and Stephen Jones’s long-standing mantra that “Deadlines make deals.” Both the Joneses and Prescott have said publicly that they want No. 4 to remain the team’s quarterback. That’s cause for optimism, despite this dance having already gone on for two calendar years.

Some, though, including ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, think the die has been cast… and he’s predicting massive aftershocks around the NFL.

“I do believe they’re going to tag him,” the former quarterback said on the network’s Get Up. “When they tag him, two things. They’re going to stink this year, because their salary cap- like everyone has pointed out- is going to be so chewed up by that [$37.7 million] number. And two, this will be Dak’s last year in Dallas. He will no longer be the Cowboys’ quarterback moving forward after this season. And then the last thing that would stand out to me is that next offseason would be pandemonium. We’ve seen teams in the NFL kind of tank, or front offices tank, to acquire draft picks. I think we would see teams and front offices try and tank, so to speak, to create cap space, almost like sometimes we see in the NBA- just unload contracts- for the bidding war of Dak Prescott next year.”

Just to be clear, the Cowboys would not be in any way the beneficiary of that particular leaguewide pandemonium. It would be teams lining up to court Prescott, and the Cowboys playing the role of the chumps who let him walk.

For now, though, the eyes of everyone around the league remain locked squarely on The Star, just the way the Joneses like it. And if Rapoport is right, they’re about to get a few extra days of it.

Cowboys fans can only hope they use it wisely.

List

ICYMI: The end of days before Prescott gets paid in one of two ways

Recommended Stories

  • NFL may move back deadline to use franchise tag

    Tomorrow is supposed to be the last day that NFL teams can use the franchise tag on players who would otherwise become unrestricted free agents next week. But that deadline could change. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that if the official salary cap number doesn’t come today, the NFL will move back the deadline [more]

  • Contract restructures are key to the Saints salary cap, but carry some risk

    The New Orleans Saints have pioneered contract restructures to work around the NFL salary cap, but how do they work, and why are they risky?

  • Marathon fight to pass U.S. pandemic relief tests Democrats' majority

    The battle to pass a COVID-19 relief bill demonstrated how hard things will be for U.S. President Joe Biden's Democrats in Congress, facing opposition from right and left as they try to score big wins with small majorities. A smiling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sang the praises of Democratic unity on Saturday after his chamber approved the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever. But a day earlier, the Senate was paralyzed for hours when just one Democrat bucked a proposal from his own party affecting unemployment benefits.

  • Aloe Vera's Benefits for Skin Go Way Beyond Sunburn Treatment

    From fighting acne to adding much-needed moisture, here are all the benefits aloe vera has for skin, plus the products and DIY treatments you need to reap its benefits.

  • Cora's COVID message: Stay safe, your team needs you

    This season, they placed Kevin Plawecki and Franchy Cordero on the COVID-19 related injured list upon their arrival, but they have avoided an outbreak like the one that sent eight pitchers away from the Astros facility on Friday (it was not clear whether any had tested positive, or spent time in close contact with someone who had). Golfers and tennis players have had to withdraw from tournaments after testing positive. “You guys saw what happened in Houston,” Cora said on Sunday.

  • The ACC basketball tournament bracket is set. Here’s the schedule and how to watch

    Virginia is No. 1 seed for the third time in last four seasons.

  • Will Severino's injury lead to Keuchel or Gonzalez?

    Luis Severino, the ace of the Yankees, is headed to the IL with rotator cuff inflammation. Will this lead to a big free agent signing?

  • Bengals could get more time to decide on tag for WJ3, Lawson as deadline looms

    The Cincinnati Bengals could get some extra time to decide on a franchise tag for William Jackson or Carl Lawson.

  • The ACC basketball postseason awards are out. Here are the winners and All-ACC team

    Duke’s Matthew Hurt makes first team after leading the league in scoring

  • Cashman: Gary Sanchez will undergo shoulder surgery

    Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals the news that catcher Gary Sanchez will require shoulder surgery that could sideline him until opening day.

  • John Oliver explains why the U.S. unemployment safety net is so broken, citing Florida and Elmo

    "Unemployment can be a traumatic event for anyone, even puppets," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, getting in digs at AT&T and Elmo but offering nothing but respect to Elmo's mother. "But even for the non-puppet population, unemployment is an especially pertinent topic right now. It's been almost exactly a year since the pandemic hit and tens of millions of people lost their jobs — many of whom filed for unemployment insurance, or unemployment," a system that dates back to the 1930s. "Economists generally agree that unemployment insurance is actually one of the most effective policies for recovering from a recession," as well as a vital social safety net, "but despite that, over the years our system has badly broken down, something that became painfully clear this time last year, when it was overwhelmed by new claims," Oliver said. There are actually 53 unemployment systems — every state has its own, as do Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands — and they offer wildly different benefits to strikingly small numbers of unemployed workers. "Black workers are more likely to be unemployed but less likely to get unemployment benefits, and inequity was baked into the system from the very beginning," Oliver said. "It seems in the U.S. you can point to anything, ask 'How is that racist?' and get a specific historical answer." He offered some examples. "So, how did our system get this sh-tty, and whose fault is it?" Oliver asked. "Is it Elmo's? The answer is not definitely no yet. But the truth is, a lot of the system's shortcomings were the result of deliberate choices," often fueled by "simmering contempt to a callous disregard" toward the unemployed. "And if you want to see how all of this — poor technology, deep benefit cuts, and absurd eligibility requirements — can come together to break a vial social program, look no further than Florida, America's vestigial tail," he said. Oliver suggested some stopgap fixes and larger reforms — mostly federalization of benefits. "And to not make big changes after the flaws of this system have been so brutally exposed over the last year would be unforgivable," he said. "Because if we don't fix it, we have absolutely nobody to blame but ourselves — and possibly Elmo. I'm not sure exactly how, but the whole thing does somehow still seem like his fault." There is NSFW language sprinkled throughout. More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Senate Alters Unemployment Benefits Before Passing Stimulus Package

    Enhanced unemployment compensation remains the same, but payments will last longer and a new tax break is added.

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

    The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive. DeChambeau (71) let out a roar after holding on for par on the final hole to defeat England's Lee Westwood (73) by one stroke and was near tears reflecting on the significance of winning golf legend Palmer's eponymous tournament, which Woods has won eight times. "I got a text from Tiger this morning ... We just talked about 'just keep fighting, no matter what happens' and play boldly like Mr. Palmer," DeChambeau said in a televised interview.

  • Bryson DeChambeau takes strength from Tiger Woods text as he pips Lee Westwood at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    It was a heroic effort by Lee Westwood, as he tried to become oldest ever UK winner on the PGA Tour. But ultimately the evergreen 47-year-old was left to rue a short missed putt on the 16th to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Bryson DeChambeau. Motivated by a text message from a Tiger Woods, the 27-year-old, came through. The reigning US Open champion was forced to hole a six-footer on the last at Bay Hill to prevail by one from the brave Englishman. It was a difficult afternoon in Orlando, with winds gusting and the greens crisping up. DeChambeau, that revolutionary character, was again showing he has the guile as well as the length. “I spoke to Tiger yesterday and we talked about just keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer,” he said.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.