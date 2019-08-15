Report: DeMarcus Cousins suffers torn ACL while working out

The Los Angeles Lakers already lost one of their most promising free-agent signings before the season even started. DeMarcus Cousins reportedly tore his ACL while working out, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 29-year-old Cousins underwent testing in Los Angeles on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury. Cousins reportedly left the court after “bumping knees” with another player, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After spending one season with the Golden State Warriors, Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July. Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds with Golden State last season.

A torn ACL is yet another crushing injury for Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles in 2018. Cousins was limited to just 30 games last season due to that injury, and then suffered a quad injury during the playoffs.

