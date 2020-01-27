Report: D-backs trade for All-Star outfielder Starling Marte from Pirates

Starling Marte has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks from the Pirates. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks, looking to further their case for contention in the NL, have reportedly swung a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates to acquire former All-Star outfielder Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network broke the news of the trade. In return, Heyman reports the Pirates are getting Brennan Malone and Liover Peguero, a pair of 19-year-old Single-A prospects. Malone, a pitcher drafted No. 33 overall last year, was Arizona’s No. 9 prospect while Peguero, a shortstop, ranked No. 18.

Added to recent free-agent signee Madison Bumgarner and Ketel Marte (no relation), who finished fourth in NL MVP voting last season, the D-backs are hoping to improve upon their surprising 85-77 finish last year and push toward a wild-card spot in the NL or perhaps even a division title.

Starling Marte, 31, hit 23 homers and drove in 82 runs last season for the Pirates. He has two seasons of team control left. He’ll be paid $11.5 million in 2020 with a $12.5 million team option for 2021.

Marte was an All-Star in 2016 and has won two gold gloves. He was also suspended for PEDs in 2017, missing half the year for the Pirates. While not an All-Star in 2019, he was the Pirates’ second-most productive position player with a 3.0 WAR, according to Fangraphs.

The trade will affect Ketel Marte, who has split time at second base and centerfield. He’ll be able to stay at second now with Starling Marte in center. The D-backs will sport a made over outfielder in 2020, with Kole Calhoun, who they signed last month, and David Peralta, who signed a three-year extension two weeks ago.

