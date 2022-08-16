Report: Dawson Deaton tore his ACL in Monday’s practice

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Browns are hurting at center.

They lost starting center Nick Harris to a season-ending injury on the second play of the preseason opener. Three days later, rookie center Dawson Deaton was carted off the practice field with a knee injury.

An MRI confirmed Deaton tore an anterior cruciate ligament, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Browns, who are replacing JC Tretter, still have Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman at the position with Pocic expected to start.

Cleveland drafted Deaton in the seventh round out of Texas Tech. He started 35 games for the Red Raiders in his college career.

Report: Dawson Deaton tore his ACL in Monday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

