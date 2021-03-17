Report: David Sharpe re-signing with Washington

Washington is retaining some of its depth along the offensive line.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Football Team is re-signing David Sharpe to a one-year deal.

The Raiders traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 regular season. He started a pair of games for the Football Team, appearing in 10.

Sharpe was originally a Raiders fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft. When the club cut him in 2018, he spent time with Houston before the Raiders claimed him off waivers inn November of that year.

Overall, Sharpe has six starts in four seasons and has appeared in 34 games.

