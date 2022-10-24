The Browns lost one of their key offensive weapons during their 23-20 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. But it sounds like tight end David Njoku won’t be out for long.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that a source told Schefter “isn’t serious.” While Cleveland will need to conduct more tests to determine the full extent of Njoku’s injury, the tight end should be OK.

Njoku left the game n the second half and was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

Njoku had seven catches for 71 yards on Sunday. He entered the day with 27 catches for 347 yards with a touchdown entering Week Seven.

The Browns will play the Bengals next Monday, so Njoku has an extra day to possibly play in Week Eight.

Report: David Njoku sprained ankle “isn’t serious” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk