Report: David Moore signs with Panthers, emphasizes Seahawks need at WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Seahawks wide receiver David Moore to a two-year deal, per Bill Voth.

Panthers have agreed to terms with former Seahawks WR David Moore. Building that pipeline … pic.twitter.com/5He48iYkoD — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) March 18, 2021

Moore was originally a seventh-round pick back in 2017. In four seasons in Seattle, Moore posted 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. His departure paves the way for 2020 sixth-round pick Freddie Swain to take on a larger role depending on whether the Seahawks spend any significant resources on a third wideout behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Moore had many flashes of brilliance during his tenure with the Seahawks. Many of his 13 touchdowns were either acrobatic or extremely clutch. However, Moore struggled with consistency and never evolved into a reliable No. 3 target in the passing game.

Swain posted 13 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He looked promising in his limited role, but there's no way to know how he'd handle Moore's workload. Seattle is sure to bring in some sort of competition for him this offseason, whether a veteran in free agency or a rookie in the draft.

Gerald Everett is also a name to keep in mind. The veteran tight end signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Seattle on Wednesday and figures to hold a prominent in the team's passing game under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Moore joins Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore in Carolina and will compete for the reps vacated by Curtis Samuel, who departed for the Washington Football Team.