Bears running back David Montgomery had to exit Sunday’s victory over the Lions early, and it looks like he’ll be out for a while.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Montgomery will be out for the next four to five weeks with a knee sprain.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the injury is not expected to keep Montgomery out for the rest of the season.

Montgomery has twice rushed for 100 yards this season — in Chicago’s season opener against the Rams and in Week Four against Detroit. He has 309 yards and three touchdowns rushing as well as six catches for 49 yards.

With Montgomery out, the Bears currently have Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert on their 53-man roster at running back. Chicago also has Ryan Nall on its practice squad. Williams is second on the team with 73 rushing yards and has a rushing touchdown in 2021.

Report: David Montgomery is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with knee sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk