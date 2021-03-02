  • Oops!
Report: David Johnson re-signing with Texans after arriving last season in Deandre Hopkins trade

Jason Owens
·1 min read
David Johnson is staying in Houston.

The veteran running back who joined the Houston Texans in last offseason's trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals has agreed to a new contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The deal is for one year and $6 million with $4.25 million guaranteed, according to the report.

Pay cut for Johnson

Johnson was slated to make $7.95 in non-guaranteed salary next season on the final season of a three-year, $39 million deal he signed with the Cardinals. He apparently agreed to take the pay cut to secure a new deal.

David Johnson Johnson agreed to take a pay cut to secure a new deal with guaranteed money. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Johnson productive in first season in Houston

Johnson, 29 and a former All-Pro, played and started in 12 games last season, tallying 691 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry, the best average of his career. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson joined Houston along with a second-round pick in exchange for Hopkins, a deal that drew widespread criticism as the Texans parted with one football's best receivers in his prime. Houston, which had made two straight playoff appearances, finished 4-12 last season, fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien and parted with three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

The Texans are currently trying to salvage their relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly requested a trade, potentially adding to the talent exodus from Houston.

