Report: David Bakhtiari on track to be ready for 2024 season

Veteran tackle David Bakhtiari has been limited by knee injuries in recent years, but Tuesday brought a positive update about his health.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bakhtiari recently saw Dr. Brian Cole for an examination of his knee. Cole, who is the chairman of Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, found that Bakhtiari is on track to be ready to play in the regular season.

Bakhtiari does not currently have a place to play. The Packers released him in March and the uncertainty about his future after 13 appearances over the last three seasons has kept him from landing a job with anyone else.

It remains to be seen if Tuesday's update will change that status or if teams remain dubious about putting faith in Bakhtiari's ability to stay on the field for the long term.