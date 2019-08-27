Report: David Andrews released from hospital

Patriots center David Andrews has been released from the hospital, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported Monday night.

Andrews was treated for blood clots in his lungs.

The expectation is Andrews will miss significant time, with his season in jeopardy.

Andrews has started 57 regular-season games in his career, including every game last season. He has served as a team captain since 2017.

Ted Karras, a sixth-round choice in 2016, is the next man up for the Patriots at the position. He started the two games Andrews missed in 2017.