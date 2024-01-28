Report: Dave Canales expected to add coaches from Buccaneers, Seahawks

Unlike their assembly of this past year’s coaching staff, the Carolina Panthers are seemingly going to allow new head coach Dave Canales to bring in his own people for his own vision.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a handful of nuggets about the Panthers on Saturday night, including a hint towards who Canales could be hiring as part of his sideline crew. He wrote the following:

Canales already is scoping out which Buccaneers assistant coaches he can add to the Panthers’ staff, and according to sources, some are expected to make the move within the NFC South Division from Tampa Bay to Carolina. Canales also is expected to reach back to his days with the Seahawks to pluck away some former Seattle assistant coaches. Two who are likely to join the Panthers are Pete Carroll’s son, Nate Carroll, who works as the Seahawks’ senior offensive assistant coach, and former Seahawks assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith, according to sources.

Carolina has already made headway into those parts. The Panthers have reportedly requested an interview with Smith for their special teams coordinator job and with Buccaneers wide receivers coach Brad Idzik for their offensive coordinator job.

The organization has also reportedly parted ways with the men who occupied those roles in 2023—Thomas Brown and Chris Tabor.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire