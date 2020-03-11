Report: Dave Canales, Austin Davis promoted on Seahawks coaching staff

Austin Davis used to backup Russell Wilson at quarterback. Now, he'll become his position coach.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB, Davis, along with coach Dave Canales, will be promoted. Davis will move to quarterbacks' coach and Canales will be promoted to passing-game coordinator.

Sources: The Seahawks are promoting QBs coach Dave Canales to pass-game coordinator, and making Austin Davis the NFL's youngest QBs coach. Davis had some outside interest, so Seattle made the call to move 2 guys they like a lot up.



Obviously, Pete Carroll likes what he's got.



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2020

The Seahawks have not yet confirmed this report.

Davis joined Seattle's coaching staff last year as an offensive assistant.

The 30-year-old former NFL quarterback, who is just six months older than Wilson, will become the youngest QBs coach in the NFL. Breer noted that Davis received some "outside interest," which is likely why Pete Carroll made the call to elevate his role.

Canales, 38, was with Carroll at USC, before heading north to join him on the Seahawks coaching staff. He formerly held duties as the team's quality control/offense coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and most recently, QBs coach in 2018 and 2019.

Seattle also made a move last month to add former Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal to the offensive coaching staff. Lal will fill the vacancy left by former assistant quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko, who left the Seahawks to become tight ends coach at Boston College.

