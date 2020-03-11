The Seahawks are promoting Dave Canales and Austin Davis, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Canales will go from quarterbacks coach to pass-game coordinator, while Davis will become the quarterbacks coach after spending last season as an offensive assistant.

Davis, 30, becomes the youngest quarterbacks coach in the NFL, per Breer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Davis, who was Russell Wilson‘s backup in 2017, had drawn interest from outside the organization.

Davis started 10 NFL games, going 3-7 with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his career.

Canales, 38, served as the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach the past two years. He was with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at USC before going to Seattle with Carroll in 2010.

Canales coached the team’s receivers from 2010-17.

Report: Dave Canales, Austin Davis earn promotions on Seahawks’ staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk