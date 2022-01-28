Report: Dave Borgonzi, James Rowe ‘on board’ to follow Matt Eberflus

With Indianapolis Colts former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, it is expected that some of his assistants from West 56th Street will follow him to the Windy City.

Though it isn’t official yet, it appears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe are “on board” to follow Eberflus to Chicago, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Luke Getsy as OC is the top priority for new #Bears coach Matt Eberflus, but he’s already got a few defensive coaches on board — CBs coach James Rowe and LBs coach Dave Borgonzi. https://t.co/3IqtD6fkPX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Borgonzi following Eberflus to Chicago is hardly surprising. He’s been with Eberflus both during his time in Indy for four seasons and was with him during their time together in Dallas for three seasons (2011-2013).

Rowe only spent one season with the Colts as their cornerbacks coach but it was clear the impact he had on the room. The breakouts of Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers were huge while Kenny Moore II earned a Pro Bowl nod for the first time in his career.

Another name to keep an eye on in this situation is Colts safeties coach Alan Williams, who has a history of being a defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings (2012-2013).

Williams is also in the running for the vacated defensive coordinator position with the Colts so he may have a big decision to make.

