Report: Davante Adams ends contract extension talks with the Packers

It seems Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only star player who doesn’t want to be in Green Bay for the long haul.

Per a report from Ian Rapoport, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has ended any long-term contract extension talks with the Packers. The team has been trying to lock up Adams, who led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions in 2020, for some time. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $58 million contract with Green Bay.

This comes on the heels of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers rejecting an offer that would have made the quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL. Rodgers’ status with the Packers is very much up in the air, and now it appears Adams is looking at ending his time with the Lions’ NFC North rivals in the near future, too.