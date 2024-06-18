Report dates finalized for Jaguars 2024 training camp

The Jaguars will welcome rookies back to the Miller Electric Center on July 19 and veterans shortly thereafter, on July 23, for Jacksonville’s 2024 training camp, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Jacksonville wrapped up its final phase of offseason practices — including voluntary team activities and mandatory minicamp — on Wednesday, with players now on over five weeks of vacation before ramping up preparation for the 2024 campaign.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged Wednesday that while he wants the team to savor its time off, he expects players to keep in shape and continue studying Jacksonville’s playbook and other relevant data.

“Definitely want them to get away and relax and enjoy this last little bit of summer before we start,” Pederson said.

“But at the same time, the message is to continue to work out, continue to run, continue to review the information that we gave them this offseason, so that when they come back they come back ready, come back in shape, mentally and physically ready to go for training camp.”

Following training camp, Jacksonville will host Kansas City in Week 1 and Tampa Bay in Week 2 of the preseason, respectively on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET and Aug, 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET, before traveling to Atlanta in the final week of exhibitions, on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars will hold joint practices with the Buccaneers’ before their preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium.

Find the Jaguars’ 2024 regular season schedule here.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire