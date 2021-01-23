Report: Daryl Morey thinks Houston made a ‘great deal’ for James Harden

It was quite clear that the Philadelphia 76ers, now with former Rockets GM Daryl Morey as their president of basketball operations, were a finalist in Houston’s recent trade discussions for James Harden.

According to at least one report, the agents of Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle informed their clients of a potential trade, only for Harden to ultimately be sent to Brooklyn, instead.

While some have wondered whether Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was truly willing to trade Harden to a team run by Morey, who had recently left the team, the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen reports that Fertitta had no objection to a deal. It simply came down to value, and Morey wasn’t willing to give up what Houston GM Rafael Stone wanted.

Moreover, Morey appears to understand and respect exactly why Stone chose the package from the Nets. Per Feigen:

The reported idea that Tilman Fertitta forbade Stone from making a deal with Morey was incorrect. Not only does Fertitta stay out of trade negotiations, convinced that he lacks the expertise to have a preference and dictate directions, Stone had extensive talks with Morey and reached the point on the day of the trade with Brooklyn that he made one final demand. Had Morey agreed, the Rockets would have sent Harden to Philadelphia. On the weekend before the trade, Stone and Morey, who remain close after years as friends and morning commute companions, agreed to skip to the end of the negotiations, with Morey wanting to know what it would take to complete a deal. Stone wanted another draft pick or another player, likely Tyrese Maxey, along with agreement on far less protection for the picks in the deal. The 76ers never got there. Morey has since told confidants that he thought the Rockets made a great deal. There were late calls from other teams, but none gained traction.

Four grueling months: the road to the James Harden trade https://t.co/2uKKa45p3b — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 22, 2021

In contrast to the Philadelphia proposal, the first-round draft picks and pick-swap rights acquired from Brooklyn are all unprotected. That’s likely a big reason that Morey, long known as one of the NBA’s top executives, approves of Houston’s trade return and decided he couldn’t match it.

The Rockets were also able to flip Caris LeVert, who was offered by the Nets in their proposal along with all those draft considerations, to Indiana for two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo.

The Nets are only 2-2 since acquiring Harden, though the 31-year-old has played quite well over that stretch — averaging 26.5 points (37.1% on 3-pointers), 12.3 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game. While the Rockets have publicly wished Harden well, they certainly wouldn’t mind it if the Nets underachieve as a team, given the massive number of Brooklyn draft assets that are now owned by Houston for the next seven years.

