Raiders tight end Darren Waller appears to have dodged a bullet when it comes to the knee injury he suffered in Thursday’s win over the Cowboys.

Waller went for an MRI and other tests on Friday to determine the extent of the injury. NFL Media reports that those tests showed a strained IT band and no signs of a serious injury that would keep him out for an extended period of time.

Waller and rest of the Raiders will have some extra time to heal after their Thanksgiving Day win. They will host Washington on Sunday in Week 13 and the hope will be that’s enough time for Waller to feel well enough to play.

Sunday’s win moved the Raiders to 6-5 on the season and keeps them in contention for a playoff spot in the AFC. A healthy Waller would boost that cause.

Report: Darren Waller avoided major injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk