Report: Darrel Williams agrees to terms with Saints

The Saints needed running back help after Kendre Miller's knee sprain. They brought in free agents Kylin Hill and Darrel Williams to work out for them Monday and decided to sign one of them.

Williams has agreed to terms with the Saints, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It is a homecoming for Williams, who grew up in Louisiana and played at LSU. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs before going to the Cardinals last year.

Williams played 99 offensive snaps and 48 on special teams in six games in 2022, totaling 25 touches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

He has played 57 games with seven starts in his career, rushing for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns.