Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters last week that linebacker Darius Leonard had undergone a procedure on his back to address an injury.

While Reich said the team was expecting Leonard to be ready for the start of the regular season, Leonard may not miss much practice time at all.

According to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Leonard’s ankle issue from last season lingered due to a related issue with Leonard’s calf. And the calf issue came up due to a nerve issue with Leonard’s back. So Leonard had surgery on his back in order to correct the back issue.

Keefer adds that the Colts believe Leonard will be ready to practice toward the start of training camp, if not when camp begins in late July.

Despite the lingering injuries last year, Leonard started 16 games and recorded 122 total tackles. He was an All-Pro for the third time and was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

Leonard also recorded four interceptions and a league-leading eight forced fumbles.

Report: Darius Leonard may return from back surgery early in training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk