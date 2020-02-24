Will Dante Scarnecchia ever truly "retire?"

The 72-year-old offensive line coach stepped away from the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, his second retirement since leaving the club in 2013 only to return in 2016.

But Scarnecchia still will be present at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on behalf of the Patriots, NFL Media's Michael Giardi reported Monday.

Dante Scarnecchia may have retired as the #Patriots offensive line coach but he will still be representing the team at the scouting combine. In his 1st retirement, Scar still scouted & worked out players for the team. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 24, 2020

Scarnecchia joined several Patriots assistant coaches and staffers on a flight to Indianapolis on Monday, per Giardi.

among other staffers headed to Indy include asst RB coach Cole Popovich and coaching asst Carmen Bricillo. Bricillo spent 9 years at Youngstown State as the OL coach and just completed his first year in NE. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 24, 2020

As Giardi noted, Scarnecchia also did some scouting when he first retired from the Patriots in 2013. New England coaxed him back in 2016, and he helped the team win two Super Bowl titles over the next four years.

It's possible Scarnecchia really is retired this time. But considering he's worked with the Patriots for 34 years -- he joined the team as a special teams and tight ends coach in 1982 -- and has been coaching nearly ever year of his life since 1970, he may have a hard time going cold turkey.

New England still hasn't found a replacement for Scarnecchia, so Bill Belichick likely appreciates the legendary offensive line coach doing some pro bono work.

On-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium begin Thursday and continue through Sunday.

Report: Dante Scarnecchia to help Patriots at NFL Combine despite retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston