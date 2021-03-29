Report: Danny Shelton visiting with Giants

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
Veteran defensive lineman Danny Shelton is visiting with the Giants on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Shelton spent last season with the Lions, starting 12 games. He recorded 37 total tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

Prior to that, Shelton played a pair of seasons with New England — where he crossed paths with now-Giants head coach Joe Judge. Shelton appeared in 29 games for the Patriots with 15 starts, appearing in just under a quarter of the team’s special teams snaps in each of 2018 and 2019.

Shelton would likely slot in to replace defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $22 million with the Vikings earlier this month.

The Browns selected Shelton at No. 12 overall back in 2015. He’s played 87 career games with 72 starts, recording 5.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits.

