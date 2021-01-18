Report: Daniel Sorensen won’t face suspension for his hit on Rashard Higgins

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen did not draw a flag for his hit on Rashard Higgins that caused a fumble out of the end zone for a touchback. It appeared Sorensen lowered his head to initiate contact and hit Higgins in the head.

The NFL will not suspend Sorensen for the hit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That is not a surprise, but the league still could fine Sorensen.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore weighed in on the broadcast, saying officials should have flagged Sorensen for leading with the crown of his helmet. That would have kept the ball in the Browns’ possession.

The play ended up being a 10-point swing as the Chiefs drove for a field goal before the half.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined comment on the hit immediately after the game.

“Honestly, I didn’t see the replay,’’ Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I was told about it, but I’ll let the league handle those types of things.”

