According to a report on Sunday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ agents left Indianapolis “with no contract resolution in sight” ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to use the franchise tag.

It appears talks will resume ahead of that deadline, however. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jones’ representatives are traveling to New Jersey for meetings with the Giants about a long-term deal.

Reports have indicated that Jones is looking for a deal in the range of $45 million per season while the franchise tag for the 2023 season would carry a $32.416 million salary.

The Giants and Jones could continue talking about a long-term deal after a tag is applied, but using it on Jones would preclude using it on running back Saquon Barkley and Barkley is also set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

Report: Daniel Jones’ agents headed to New Jersey for meetings with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk