Report: Dana Altman, Oregon Ducks recruiting Bronny James to Eugene

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program had a banner day on Friday in the recruiting world, landing a commitment from 5-star SF Mookie Cook, adding to an already impressive class that ranks in the top 10 of the nation.

That wasn’t the only exciting news on the recruiting front for Dana Altman and the Ducks, though. Later in the afternoon, a report came out from ESPN that Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James and the undisputed most popular player in the 2023 class, is considering the college route after high school, and is being recruited by the Ducks.

Oregon currently has three players committed in the 2023 class, but if they were able to add a high-profile player like James, it would be tough to pass up. We already know that LeBron has a prior relationship with Oregon — the ‘King’ has been on campus for football games and even gave a shoutout to Mookie Cook after he committed to the Ducks.

Will that be enough to get Bronny to Eugene? Of course not, but we know the recruiting chops that Altman has, and with the relationship that LeBron has with Nike, it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see his son with Phil Knight at Nike University.

Film

Bronny James’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 CA SG Rivals 4 N/A CA SG ESPN 4 88 CA SG On3 Recruiting 4 95 CA SG 247 Composite 4 0.9813 CA SG

Vitals

Hometown Los Angeles, California Projected Position Shooting Guard Height 6-foot-3 Weight 190 Pounds Class 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines

Twitter

Some big-time programs are interested in Bronny James 👀 More on his recruitment and European trip from @PaulBiancardi (@ESPNPlus) 🔗 https://t.co/TC5ayKC8OP pic.twitter.com/JXbrm03f9c — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 12, 2022

