Report: Dana Altman, Oregon Ducks recruiting Bronny James to Eugene
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program had a banner day on Friday in the recruiting world, landing a commitment from 5-star SF Mookie Cook, adding to an already impressive class that ranks in the top 10 of the nation.
That wasn’t the only exciting news on the recruiting front for Dana Altman and the Ducks, though. Later in the afternoon, a report came out from ESPN that Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James and the undisputed most popular player in the 2023 class, is considering the college route after high school, and is being recruited by the Ducks.
Oregon currently has three players committed in the 2023 class, but if they were able to add a high-profile player like James, it would be tough to pass up. We already know that LeBron has a prior relationship with Oregon — the ‘King’ has been on campus for football games and even gave a shoutout to Mookie Cook after he committed to the Ducks.
Will that be enough to get Bronny to Eugene? Of course not, but we know the recruiting chops that Altman has, and with the relationship that LeBron has with Nike, it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see his son with Phil Knight at Nike University.
Bronny James’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
CA
SG
Rivals
4
N/A
CA
SG
ESPN
4
88
CA
SG
On3 Recruiting
4
95
CA
SG
247 Composite
4
0.9813
CA
SG
Vitals
Hometown
Los Angeles, California
Projected Position
Shooting Guard
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
190 Pounds
Class
2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
UCLA Bruins
USC Trojans
Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines
Some big-time programs are interested in Bronny James 👀
More on his recruitment and European trip from @PaulBiancardi (@ESPNPlus) 🔗 https://t.co/TC5ayKC8OP pic.twitter.com/JXbrm03f9c
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 12, 2022
