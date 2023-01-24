Report: Dan Quinn ‘a top candidate’ for the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are moving forward into the second phase of their head coaching search, and it appears one of the finalists is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

While the Colts will continue to narrow down their list of finalists for the head coach vacancy, Quinn is reportedly “a top candidate” for the Colts, along with the Denver Broncos, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon? pic.twitter.com/93e8Xnrj16 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

The Colts interviewed 13 candidates virtually during the first two weeks of the offseason since their regular season ended. Quinn was one of the latest interviews, but it seems he impressed enough to warrant a second in-person interview.

The Cowboys lost against the San Francisco 49ers during the divisional playoff round Sunday so the Colts don’t have to wait to interview Quinn.

Quinn is one of the more seasoned veteran coaches in the running for the Colts head coach vacancy, and he seems to be in the archetype the team wants as its new head coach.

Reuniting Quinn with quarterback Matt Ryan would make for an interesting decision, especially considering the cash-strapped Colts could use the $17.2 million they would save by releasing the veteran signal-caller.

There are likely to be more names popping up for second interviews and while this one isn’t set yet, we should expect it to come at some point this week.

