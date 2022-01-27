Report: Dan Quinn to remain Cowboys defensive coordinator

Mike Gavin
·1 min read
Report: Dan Quinn to remain Cowboys defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dan Quinn, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coaching position on Wednesday, reportedly has decided to remain the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.

The news came shortly after it was reported the Bears were hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach.

Quinn, 51, was one of three finalists for the Bears job, joining Eberflus and former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

Unlike Eberflus, Quinn has experience as a head coach, having gone 43-42 over five-plus seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn was fired in 2020 after the Falcons started the season 0-5.

Quinn emerged as one of the top coaching candidates after turning around the Cowboys defense in his first year on the job. He also served as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks during their Super Bowl season in 2014.

Quinn was also a finalist for the Denver Broncos head coaching job before they hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday morning.

