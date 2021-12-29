Report: Dan Quinn will not interview with Jaguars for head coaching vacancy

Jacksonville’s coaching search has just kicked into full swing this week with the team now permitted to interview candidates for the vacancy left by the recently fired Urban Meyer, per an NFL rule change that was made this month. But even with the search in its infancy, the team has adopted a wide-reaching approach, requesting interviews with several top assistants and former head coaches.

One of those coaches who the team reportedly requested to interview was Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. However, it seems Quinn will not be a candidate for the opening, as he declined the opportunity to speak with the Jags, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Quinn is one of the names on the list of candidates that has previous head coaching experience. After successful stints as a college defensive coordinator at Florida and with the Seattle Seahawks, where he won a Super Bowl, he led the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20. He nearly took the team to a Super Bowl Championship after the 2016 season before the infamous 28-3 comeback against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

He was 44-42 as a head coach, but he was fired after an 0-5 start in 2020. Quinn joined the Cowboys’ coaching staff, where he has rejuvenated a defense that struggled tremendously last season. He’s almost certainly angling for another head coaching job, but it’s possible he’d prefer to focus on the Cowboys’ remaining games. Then again, they’ve secured a playoff spot after clinching the NFC title on Sunday, and now would be as good a time as any to entertain any offers.

With that in mind, maybe Quinn could be looking for a more stable situation than the one in Jacksonville. It was reported this week that owner Shad Khan would be retaining general manager Trent Baalke, which means whoever takes the Jags’ job might be forced to work alongside him.

The Jags will hope to have better luck with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who they also requested to interview. The 33-year-old Moore, a former standout collegiate quarterback at Boise State and Dallas backup, is regarded by many as a bit of an offensive wunderkind, and he’s one of several intriguing candidates for the job, along with other offensive coordinators like Byron Leftwich and Nathaniel Hackett. The Jaguars also have more experienced options like former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, both of whom are officially on the Jags’ interview schedule.