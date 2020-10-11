Report: Dan Quinn firing “all but finalized”

The Falcons fell to 0-5 on Sunday and it appears that the loss to the Panthers was the final nail in the coffin for head coach Dan Quinn.

Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com reports that Quinn’s firing has been “all but finalized” and that an announcement of his dismissal could come in the next two days.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said after Sunday’s game that he hopes that won’t be the case.

“I hope not. I think Dan’s been nothing but a great coach since he’s been here. We haven’t done a good enough job as a team and as players,” Ryan said, via Tenitra Batiste of 92.9 The Game.

The Falcons are 14-23 since the start of the 2018 season and that’s a lot for a coach to overcome even if he has a history of success in Atlanta. The fact that the Falcons have blown huge leads in a couple of their losses hasn’t helped and that’s why Ryan is poised to have a new head coach this week.

