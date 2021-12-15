Report: Dan Lanning brings Seminoles offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon

Sources: #FloridaState offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is set to leave for the same role at #Oregon under new coach Dan Lanning. An announcement is expected later Wednesday. Dillingham is close friends with Lanning from their time at Arizona State and Memphis. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 15, 2021

The Oregon Ducks look to have a new offensive coordinator, and in the same vane of their head coach, he’s a young, up-and-coming play-caller with a lot of promise.

It was reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on Wednesday that the Ducks are expected to hire Florida State OC, Kenny Dillingham.

The 31-year old Dillingham coached with Lanning when the two were on the Memphis Tigers staff from 2016-17. This would be Dillingham’s fourth coaching stop in five seasons as he was the offensive coordinator at Memphis (2018), Auburn (2019), and Florida State (2020-21).

The offenses he has been in charge of have flourished as Memphis was one of the top offenses in the nation in 2018. Dillingham made Bo Nix the SEC Rookie of the Year in 2019 and in that season’s Iron Bowl, Auburn racked up 48 points on Alabama. It was the most points on a Nick Saban defense while in Tuscaloosa.

When former Memphis coach Mike Norvell got the Florida State job, he coaxed Dillingham away from Auburn to run the Seminoles offense. Florida State has struggled since Norvell arrived, but it’s not for the lack of offense.

The Seminoles averaged nearly 26 points and 400 yards of offense in 2020 in Dillingham’s first season. Florida State improved to nearly 28 points a game while averaging 380 yards a game.

As with Lanning, Dillingham is considered one of the top recruiters in the country. Florida State is expected to sign its best recruiting class since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M in 2018.

Story continues

List