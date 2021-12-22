Report: Dan Lanning adds defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to staff

Confirming an earlier @FootballScoop report: Dan Lanning will hire Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. We're told a deal is done. https://t.co/2miG74m7D5 — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) December 22, 2021

Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning is quickly forming his own coaching staff.

According to FootballScoop.com, and confirmed by 247Sports Erik Skopil, Lanning is adding Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to his staff in Eugene. He has spent the last three seasons with the Cornhuskers and before that stop, Tuioti was at California for two years.

Lanning has hired Kenny Dillingham to be the Ducks offensive coordinator and Matt Powledge to be the co-defensive coordinator. Tuioti has also spent some time with the Cleveland Browns as a quality control coach.

As a college player, Tuioti was an all-Western Athletic Conference defensive lineman at Hawai’i in the 1990’s. He seemingly will replace current defensive line coach Joe Salave’a.

List