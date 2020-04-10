Report: Dan Fouts out at CBS

CBS spent a pile of money on a former quarterback-turned-analyst this offseason, but won’t be bringing back a Hall-of-Famer.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, CBS isn’t bringing back former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts, who was the analyst on their No. 2 team.

The 69-year-old Fouts’ contract had expired, so the move wasn’t related to the coronavirus outbreak.

CBS is reportedly trying to lure Fox’s Charles Davis as a replacement, and is also considering Trent Green to work with Ian Eagle.

The network signed Tony Romo to a ten-year, $180 million contract in February, which seems like a bazillion years ago.

