Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold suffered a knee injury on Sunday that may keep him out for the rest of the 2021 season.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Arnold suffered a grade two MCL sprain that will take four-to-six weeks to heal. Given that there are just six games left in the season, Arnold may not play again this year.

Jacksonville acquired Arnold from Carolina in September as part of the C.J. Henderson trade. Arnold has played eight games for Jacksonville, catching 28 passes for 324 yards. He’s currently third on the team in receptions and yards.

The Jaguars also have James O’Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell, Jacob Hollister, and Chris Manhertz on their roster at tight end.

Report: Dan Arnold out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk