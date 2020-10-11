Report: Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison turned down roster spot with Bucs
The Buccaneers will be missing a key member of their defense for the rest of the 2020 season, as nose tackle Vita Vea suffered a broken leg in Thursday night’s loss to the Bears. In their efforts to replace him, the Bucs evidently checked in with Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who recently signed with the Seahawks, joining their practice squad. The Bucs offered Harrison a spot on their 53-man active roster after Vea’s injury. But Harrison turned them down, preferring to stay put in Seattle