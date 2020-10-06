Free agent defensive tackle Damon Harrison is set to visit the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers in the coming days.

According to Josina Anderson, the former Detroit Lions defender said he’s visiting Seattle on Tuesday with a scheduled trip to the Packers on Wednesday.

Harrison is primarily a run stopping defensive tackle and the Seahawks currently rank third in the league in rush defense. They’ve allowed an average of 75.8 rushing yards per game and just 3.4 yards per carry through the first four weeks of the year. Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, Bryan Mone and Anthony Rush have done a good job clogging up the interior at tackle for the team so far. However, they are lacking impact from a pass rush standpoint.

Harrison 11.0 career sacks in eight seasons played for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Lions. He’s said he turned offers earlier this year and that he was waiting to join a winning team. Both Seattle and Green Bay are 4-0 and would fit that criteria.

Harrison was released by Detroit in February.

Report: Damon Harrison set to visit Seahawks, Packers this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk