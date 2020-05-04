Report: Damien Williams robbed in Los Angeles

Chiefs running back Damien Williams‘ otherwise outstanding offseason took a turn last weekend.

According to TMZ.com, Williams was robbed at an Airbnb home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Williams had reportedly just checked into the house when three suspects entered through a back door. He was unhurt, but the suspects left with around $1,000 in cash.

Police are investigating.

If not for being teammates with Patrick Mahomes, Williams would have likely been the Super Bowl MVP, after scoring a pair of touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers.

