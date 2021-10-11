Report: Damien Harris avoided serious injury on Sunday

Patriots running back Damien Harris was in and out of Sunday’s win over the Texans, but he reportedly avoided a serious injury.

Harris hurt his chest, returned to the game, and then left for good after hurting his ribs. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tests on both injuries have not shown any sign of significant injury and that Harris can be considered day-to-day heading into New England’s Week Six game against the Cowboys.

Harris ran 14 times for 58 yards and a touchdown against Houston. He has 63 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns over the entire season.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden also saw action on Sunday. J.J. Taylor was inactive after playing in the previous three games.

