Report: Dalvin Cook unlikely to play Monday

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was optimistic earlier this week, saying he thought running back Dalvin Cook would be able to play through his shoulder injury.

As Monday’s game with the Packers gets closer, that no longer appears to be the case.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cook is unlikely to play Monday.

Cook left last week’s win over the Chargers in the third quarter. With backup Alexander Mattison still dealing with an ankle injury, the Vikings would be down to Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and fullback C.J. Ham.

Being without their bell-cow back will make clinching their playoff berth that much harder, but they still have a very good chance. They can secure a postseason bid with a win over the Packers or a Rams loss.