Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday that Dalvin Cook‘s MRI went “pretty well.” Whatever that means.

Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports Cook has an adductor strain that likely will keep him out Sunday against the Falcons. The Vikings have their off week the following week, in Week Seven, so that would give Cook two weeks of rehab before a reevaluation.

Cook’s 489 rushing yards leads the league, and he has seven rushing touchdowns on his 92 carries.

Alexander Mattison replaced Cook and rushed for 112 yards on 20 carries, but he didn’t pick up the needed yard on fourth-and-inches with two minutes remaining.

Mattison has played 18 games in his two seasons, but he has never started a game.

Report: Dalvin Cook is expected to miss Sunday with adductor strain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk