Report: Dalton Schultz will be at Cowboys minicamp

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz didn’t take part in the team’s final OTA practices last week, but he’ll reportedly be back in the fold for this week’s minicamp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Schultz will be with the team on Tuesday. Schultz was franchise tagged early this offseason and has signed the tender, but skipped the voluntary work as he looks for a long-term deal.

Pelissero reports that talks about such a deal have picked up recently and the two sides have until July 15 to get a deal done.

If they can’t come to an agreement, Schultz will make $10.931 million under the terms of the franchise tag.

